Corporate Cards for Startups
Online application, no personal guarantee, no security deposit
required, and built for modern businesses. Powered by the Visa network.
required, and built for modern businesses. Powered by the Visa network.
Trusted By
Easy to Start
Brex understands that startups are different from traditional small businesses. Our application takes only minutes, so you can get back to building your business.
Easy online signup
Once approved, you can immediately use your virtual card to make purchases and will receive physical cards in 3-5 business days.
No personal guarantee
We underwrite your business and offer the only corporate card for startups that doesn't require personal guarantees, credit scores, social security numbers, or security deposits.
Higher limits
Limits are typically 10-20 times higher than those of competitive cards.
Great for Growth
Startups don’t remain startups for long. The Brex card comes with data and expense management tools to control and manage the spending of a scaling enterprise.
Full Control
Use the Dashboard to instantly add cardholders and set individual limits based on your business needs.Learn More
Transparent Statements
View your team’s transactions in detail. The Dashboard displays purchases, complete with merchant details, including links to merchant websites, giving you insight into spending.Learn More
Smart Integration
Brex reduces the amount of time companies spend on accounting by 50%. By automatically inserting clean transaction data into your accounting software, Brex eliminates month-end reconciliation. Your books will be in order and investors will love you.Learn More
Frictionless Receipt Capture
Physical receipts? Reply to our automated texts with a photo. Email receipts? Simply forward them along. Brex matches your receipt to the correct transaction automatically. Real time receipt tracking means no more Friday nights manually inputting receipts.Learn More
Exclusive, High-Value Rewards
We know what matters to startups so we partnered with the companies that you use and love.