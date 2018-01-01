Complete your first transaction on Brex before June 30 and we'll waive the $5/user/month fee for your users in perpetuity!Sign up|More Infox

Corporate Cards for Startups

Online application, no personal guarantee, no security deposit
required, and built for modern businesses. Powered by the Visa network.
Easy to Start

Brex understands that startups are different from traditional small businesses. Our application takes only minutes, so you can get back to building your business.
clipboard
Easy online signup

Once approved, you can immediately use your virtual card to make purchases and will receive physical cards in 3-5 business days.

guarantees
No personal guarantee

We underwrite your business and offer the only corporate card for startups that doesn't require personal guarantees, credit scores, social security numbers, or security deposits.

guarantees
Higher limits

Limits are typically 10-20 times higher than those of competitive cards.

Great for Growth

Startups don’t remain startups for long. The Brex card comes with data and expense management tools to control and manage the spending of a scaling enterprise.
full-control

Full Control

Use the Dashboard to instantly add cardholders and set individual limits based on your business needs.
users
statements

Transparent Statements

View your team’s transactions in detail. The Dashboard displays purchases, complete with merchant details, including links to merchant websites, giving you insight into spending.
statements
integration

Smart Integration

Brex reduces the amount of time companies spend on accounting by 50%. By automatically inserting clean transaction data into your accounting software, Brex eliminates month-end reconciliation. Your books will be in order and investors will love you.
quickbooks
xero
netsuite
expensify
users
receipt

Frictionless Receipt Capture

Physical receipts? Reply to our automated texts with a photo. Email receipts? Simply forward them along. Brex matches your receipt to the correct transaction automatically. Real time receipt tracking means no more Friday nights manually inputting receipts.
card

Exclusive, High-Value Rewards

We know what matters to startups so we partnered with the companies that you use and love.
